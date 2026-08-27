In St. Petersburg, Russia, on the morning of August 27, a car exploded, carrying a lieutenant colonel of the Russian army and his wife.

Russian media is writing about this.

The incident occurred near a store in the Slovianka neighbourhood. According to media reports, an improvised explosive device went off in the car as the couple was driving away from home.

Previously, both suffered serious leg injuries. The man died at the scene, and the woman was sent to intensive care. The official cause of the explosion and the identity of the deceased have not yet been established.

According to the Russian publication "Agency", the explosion occurred in a residential area that was being actively developed as housing for the military. In 2010, Putin, who was then Prime Minister, came to inspect the apartments built there.

On August 13, another Russian serviceman was blown up in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Telegram channels reported that the deceased was a Russian Navy officer, Robert Shageev. He was the commander of the only Ukrainian submarine, the Zaporizhzhia, and in 2014 he surrendered it to the Russians without a fight. He later swore an oath to the Russian Armed Forces and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Officially, Ukraine did not confirm involvement in this incident, but the next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian special services had reported to him on the status of "spot operations" against collaborators in the occupied territories, in particular in Sevastopol.

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