On August 13, an explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, killing a Russian serviceman.

This is reported by TASS with reference to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Russian media and Telegram channels write that the explosion occurred on Stoletovsky Prospekt. The cause was a device that was placed in a trash can near a bench. At that moment, a man and a friend were walking down the stairs nearby, and he died from his injuries.

The Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU”, which publishes alleged leaks from Russian security structures, claims that the deceased is a Russian Navy officer Robert Shageev. He was the commander of the only Ukrainian submarine “Zaporizhzhia”, and in 2014 he surrendered it to the Russians without a fight.

He later swore an oath to the Russian Armed Forces and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. In July 2022, Ukraine announced that he was suspected of treason.

The FSB claims to have detained the suspect who set off the explosion. According to their version, she worked for Ukrainian intelligence services. The propaganda Telegram channel Mash writes that she is a resident of Sochi Margarita Reut.

At the end of July 2025, the girl was fined for an article about “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces”. The channel writes that on the Samara-Adler train she exclaimed: “That’s what you need, Russians!” in response to the news about the UAV attack on the Lykha station in the Rostov region. She also wrote on social networks that she was ashamed to be Russian.

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