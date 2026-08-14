Zelensky reported “spot operations” against collaborators. Before that, a former Ukrainian officer was probably blown up in Sevastopol

Ukrainian special services reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the status of "spot operations" against collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Sevastopol.

The president said this after the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters.

Zelensky noted that the aforementioned operations are being carried out against people "who participate in Russian strikes against Ukraine and Ukrainians", and emphasized: "The responsibility of collaborators is inevitable."

The president did not specify who exactly he was referring to. But his statement was preceded by information about the death of a Russian serviceman in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. In Russia, the cause is called an explosive device that went off as the man was walking down the street.

The Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU”, which publishes alleged leaks from Russian security structures, claims that the deceased is a Russian Navy officer Robert Shageev. He was the commander of the only Ukrainian submarine “Zaporizhzhia” and in 2014 surrendered it to the Russians without a fight.

He later swore an oath to the Russian Armed Forces and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. In July 2022, Ukraine announced that he was suspected of treason.

FSB claims to have detained the suspect who set off the explosion. According to their version, she worked for Ukrainian special services. The propaganda Telegram channel Mash writes that she is a resident of Sochi, Margarita Reut. At the end of July 2025, she was fined for an article about “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces”.

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