Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have lost 1 450 soldiers, seven tanks, and hundreds of other pieces of equipment at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In particular, the Russians were left without ten armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, nine ground robotic complexes, 1 723 UAVs, 533 units of automotive equipment, and ten units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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