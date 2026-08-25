The statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the capture of the village of Novokostyantynivka in the Khotyn community of the Sumy region is false.

This was reported by the Kursk group of troops.

On August 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russians had allegedly taken control of the village and that fighting for it had been ongoing since 2025.

The Ukrainian military says the village is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and fighting in this area continues. However, the situation remains under control.

The military promises to report any changes in the situation separately.

Russia has long and regularly attributed to itself results that are not actually achieved. In particular, in 2025, the Russian Federation reported the alleged occupation of the settlement of Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Mark Bezruchko denied this information.

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