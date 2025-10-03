Russians claim capture of Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information

On October 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged occupation of the settlement of Verbove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mark Bezruchko denied this information.

As the brigade explained, a Russian SRG infiltrated Verbov to “make a video of the flag-raising”. After that, the occupiers were destroyed by Ukrainian units.

"The guys entered the village, destroyed the remnants of the enemy, and cleared the settlement. Verbovye is under the control of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade," the brigade says.

They also criticized the analytical portal DeepState, which labeled this territory as a gray area.

"In general, questions arise about the information activities of the DeepState resource. Very often they work on the enemyʼs IPSO in order to quickly ʼdrawʼ red lines without checking the information," the brigade noted.

Already on October 3, the DeepState portal stated in its daily summary that Russian troops had advanced near Verbove, without reporting the capture of the settlement.

