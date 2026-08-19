Lithuania received a “questionnaire on loyalty to Trumpʼs policies” from the US

Lithuania received a questionnaire from the US Department of Defense asking about its attitude towards US President Donald Trumpʼs foreign policy.

This is reported by LRT.

The department said that the questionnaire includes questions about defense spending, cooperation with the United States in this sector, commitments to allied forces, and participation in international missions. Lithuania is currently preparing a response to the questionnaire.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing a document, wrote that the survey results could influence the reduction of the US military presence in some countries.

In particular, the questionnaire contains the following questions:

whether the country publicly supported US foreign policy;

what restrictions it placed on the use of its bases by the American military;

whether it buys weapons and other equipment from American defense companies;

whether it opposed rules that restricted contracts with American manufacturers;

Is it ready to support the Trump administrationʼs approach to international policy — to act "strongly, clearly, and quietly" (a reference to the statement of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth).

There are also questions about the US military operation in the Middle East.

The survey was sent out amid a six-month review of the US military presence in Europe, which is due to be completed by December. In April, the WSJ reported that the Trump administration was considering withdrawing troops from NATO countries that did not help during the war with Iran and redeploying them to countries that actively supported the US military campaign. According to media reports, this plan could lead to more US troops being deployed closer to Russia’s western borders.

On May 1, Trump ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5 000 US troops from Germany without fully replacing those forces. And at the end of the month, the US Department of Defense reduced the number of combat brigades in Europe from four to three.

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