The US reduces number of combat brigades in Europe

The US Department of Defense has reduced the number of combat brigades in Europe from four to three.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote about this in H.

According to him, this returns the number of brigade combat groups in Europe to the level of 2021. He added that in this regard, the process of deploying American troops to Poland will be temporarily delayed.

Parnell said that the US Department of Defense will analyze its own needs and the ability of European allies to contribute to the defense of Europe and determine where to deploy American forces.

“This analysis is designed to advance President Donald Trump’s ʼAmerica First’ policy in Europe and beyond, including by encouraging and enabling NATO allies to take primary responsibility for Europe’s defense,” the statement said.

On May 1, Trump ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5 000 American troops from Germany. After that, information appeared that they could be stationed in Poland. However, on May 14, The Wall Street Journal and several other American media outlets wrote that the Pentagon canceled the decision to station an armored brigade of more than 4 000 troops in Poland.

Bloomberg also reported, citing NATO sources, that the US may withdraw its troops from Italy and cease participation in some military exercises.

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