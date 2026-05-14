Media reports say the US has decided not to deploy 4 000 troops to Poland, but Warsaw denies this

The Wall Street Journal and several other American media outlets wrote that the Pentagon has canceled the decision to deploy an armored brigade of over 4 000 troops to Poland.

The US planned to deploy the 2nd Armored Combat Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division to Poland. Although it was to be deployed in Poland, some of its units could operate in other regions of Europe.

WSJ sources claim that some equipment and military personnel were already on the way when the decision was made to stop the deployment. The media source also noted that this decision was made as part of the plans of the Donald Trump administration to reorganize the US military presence in Europe.

At the beginning of the month, Trump had already ordered the withdrawal of 5 000 troops from Germany. At that time, the WSJ noted that Trump wanted to punish countries that did not support the US in the war against Iran.

At the same time, the Trump administration has close relations with Poland, and Trump even suggested earlier this month that he might consider transferring some troops from Germany to Poland.

According to a Defense Ministry spokesman, the decision to stop the deployment of the armored unit was made during a meeting held on May 13 between the US European Command and the US Army Headquarters in Europe and Africa.

What do they say in Poland?

The first reports of the US decision appeared late in the evening of May 13. During the night, these reports were denied by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosińska-Kamyś and his deputy Cezary Tomczyk.

Kosyanik-Kamysh wrote in X that "this case does not concern Poland — it is related to the previously reported change in the deployment of part of the US Armed Forces in Europe".

"The rapid buildup of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and the presence of American troops in Poland strengthen NATOʼs eastern flank," he added.

Tomczyk called the media reports "false" and emphasized that the reduction in presence only concerns Germany, while Poland, on the contrary, is gradually seeking to increase the number of US troops.

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