Bloomberg: NATO predicts that the US will withdraw troops not only from Germany

Washingtonʼs European allies predict that President Donald Trump will order the withdrawal of more American troops, and not just from Germany.

Bloomberg reports this, citing NATO sources.

According to diplomats, the military may also be withdrawn from Italy. Today, in comments to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the US president confirmed that he is “still considering” the possibility of moving American troops from Italian bases.

In addition, Trump may abandon the plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany, approved during the presidency of Joe Biden. Washington may also stop participating in some military exercises and redirect its forces to countries more friendly to the US president.

On May 1, Trump ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5 000 American troops from Germany. The countryʼs Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented on the US plans and said that this was expected. At the time, he added that it should encourage Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security.

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