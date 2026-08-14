Bloomberg: US sent NATO countries a questionnaire to check how loyal they are to Trumpʼs policies

NATO countries have received a questionnaire from the United States to gauge their support for President Donald Trumpʼs policies. The results could influence the reduction of the US military presence in these countries.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing a document received by the Alliance countries.

In particular, the questionnaire contains the following questions:

whether the country publicly supported US foreign policy;

what restrictions it placed on the use of its bases by the American military;

whether it buys weapons and other equipment from American defense companies;

whether it opposed rules that restrict contracts with American manufacturers;

Is it ready to support the Trump administrationʼs approach to international policy — to act "strongly, clearly, and quietly" (a reference to the statement of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth).

Separately, Washington is interested in the position of allies on American military operations in the Middle East. For example, the US is asking whether countries have banned the use of their bases for strikes on Iran and whether they are ready to lift such restrictions.

Washington also wants to get confirmation of countriesʼ defense spending and find out whether they are buying American weapons instead of preferring European manufacturers.

The allies saw the questionnaire as an attempt by Washington to tie American security guarantees to political loyalty to Trump, which could change the traditional principles of relations within NATO, which after World War II provided for American military support regardless of political differences.

The survey comes amid a six-month review of the U.S. military presence in Europe, due to be completed by December. The review has prompted NATO allies to prepare for significant cuts in American support, including the withdrawal of some U.S. troops stationed in Europe and the military assets the United States would provide in the event of an attack.

In April, the WSJ reported that the Trump administration was considering withdrawing troops from NATO countries that did not help during the war with Iran and redeploying them to countries that actively supported the US military campaign. According to media reports, this plan could lead to more US troops being deployed closer to Russiaʼs western borders.

On May 1, Trump ordered the Pentagon to withdraw 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany without fully replacing those forces. And at the end of the month, the U.S. Department of Defense reduced the number of combat brigades in Europe from four to three.

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