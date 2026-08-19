Former Deputy Head of the Office of the Prosecutor General Iryna Mudra confirmed that she was suspected, but not detained. She is preparing for trial

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra confirmed that on August 19 she was searched, suspected and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained.
The statement on behalf of Mudra was published by the Miller law firm, which will defend her, as Mudra herself currently does not have access to social media.
According to her, she is cooperating with the investigation and is currently preparing for the court hearing with her lawyers. Mudra will comment on the suspicion and the published records of NABU and SAPO together with her lawyers after she gets acquainted with the case materials — "subjectively, in essence, each episode".
"I do not question the right of investigators to do their work. Accountability applies to everyone, including me. I have spent too long proving to my partners that the law works the same for everyone to now make an exception for myself," the former police officer added.
She noted that she filed for dismissal today in order to "protect my good name" independently, "without transferring this struggle to the state".
Separately, Mudra spoke about the results of her work over the four years as Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
Recall: in the Office of the President, Mudra was responsible for the creation of the Special Tribunal, which is to punish Russian war criminals, for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and for the creation of the Compensation Mechanism, which is to guarantee that Ukrainians who suffered during the war will receive payments from Russia.
"I will defend my name in a legal way, calmly and consistently. And the struggle to hold Russia accountable for everything it has done will continue in any status I hold," Mudra emphasized.
What preceded
Today, NABU and SAPO published an investigation called "Forrest Gump" into the legalization of 150 million hryvnias obtained through criminal means. According to them, the funds were used to secure bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case — presumably former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
According to the investigation, in early June, the participants in the scheme gained actual control over “Sense Bank” and began using it to launder money.
The case involves the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office — the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra. After that, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed her from her post. In the wiretap recordings published by NABU and SAPO, Mudra allegedly mentions the "roof" for “Sense Bank”, which was supposed to be a certain Davyd and the chairman of the Rada committee (his name was hidden in the recordings).
In addition to Mudra, according to the investigation, the “Forrest Gump” case involves a former MP, the Chairman of the Board of the state-owned “Sense Bank”, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank”, and others. They were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of money obtained by criminal means.
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