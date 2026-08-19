Former Deputy Head of the Office of the Prosecutor General Iryna Mudra confirmed that she was suspected, but not detained. She is preparing for trial

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra confirmed that on August 19 she was searched, suspected and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained.

The statement on behalf of Mudra was published by the Miller law firm, which will defend her, as Mudra herself currently does not have access to social media.

According to her, she is cooperating with the investigation and is currently preparing for the court hearing with her lawyers. Mudra will comment on the suspicion and the published records of NABU and SAPO together with her lawyers after she gets acquainted with the case materials — "subjectively, in essence, each episode".

"I do not question the right of investigators to do their work. Accountability applies to everyone, including me. I have spent too long proving to my partners that the law works the same for everyone to now make an exception for myself," the former police officer added.

She noted that she filed for dismissal today in order to "protect my good name" independently, "without transferring this struggle to the state".

Separately, Mudra spoke about the results of her work over the four years as Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Recall: in the Office of the President, Mudra was responsible for the creation of the Special Tribunal, which is to punish Russian war criminals, for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and for the creation of the Compensation Mechanism, which is to guarantee that Ukrainians who suffered during the war will receive payments from Russia.

"I will defend my name in a legal way, calmly and consistently. And the struggle to hold Russia accountable for everything it has done will continue in any status I hold," Mudra emphasized.