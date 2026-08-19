Gasoline sales restricted again in Moscow

At least two gas station chains in Moscow have reintroduced restrictions on fuel sales.

Russian media is writing about this.

The “Gazprom Neft” hotline reported that up to 40 liters are issued to one person. Later, the company itself clarified that the limit is 60 liters. The “Tatneft” gas station network dispenses up to 50 liters of gasoline and up to 60 liters of diesel fuel.

In addition, there is a shortage of AI-95 gasoline in the Russian capital. As of the evening of August 18, it was available at only one “Naftomagistral” gas station in Moscow.

In July, Russia experienced a major fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on refineries. Since April 1, Russia has banned the export of gasoline, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

In mid-August, a second wave of fuel crisis began in Russia — again due to Ukrainian attacks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.