Reuters: Russia has begun a second wave of fuel crisis. Itʼs all because of Ukrainian drone attacks

In August, a fuel crisis erupted again in some regions of Russia, prompting local authorities in at least ten regions to tighten control over fuel sales at gas stations. The country is entering a second wave of the fuel crisis.

Reuters writes about this.

Some gas stations in the Moscow region are once again out of gasoline, but diesel is available at almost all stations. The fuel crisis, which began in May and spread to almost all regions of Russia in July, was caused by a seasonal increase in demand and the shutdown of several refineries due to drone attacks.

A new wave of drone attacks on refineries in late July and early August has led to another wave of restrictions. The situation with fuel at gas stations remains difficult in a number of regions — most are currently experiencing restrictions on fuel sales, and 16 are experiencing partial restrictions.

According to the Russian government, the most difficult situation with fuel supplies is in the Orenburg, Lipetsk, Tver, Krasnodar, Zabaikalsky, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Oryol, Tuva, and Khakassia regions.

In July, Russia experienced a major fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on refineries. Since April 1, Russia has banned the export of gasoline, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

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