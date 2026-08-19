In the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 1 190 soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without two tanks, 50 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 19 ground robotic complexes, 1 738 UAVs, 427 units of automotive equipment, as well as one special vehicle.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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