Suspects arrested in Poland for attacking two children over Ukrainian language

A 46-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been detained in Poland, suspected of an attack on two children over the Ukrainian language, which occurred on August 14 in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz.

This was reported by the Bydgoszcz police.

They are currently in one of the police departments, where procedural actions are being carried out.

The incident occurred in a park near the train station when a man and a woman called names and threatened a 14-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister, who were speaking Ukrainian. After the threats, they began twisting the childʼs arm, broke a toy drone, and threw fragments at the boy, scratching him.

The Consulate of Ukraine in Gdansk responded and reported that the childrenʼs physical health is currently not in danger, but they "have experienced severe emotional stress".

Recently, there have been more and more attacks on Ukrainians in Poland because of their language. In particular, on July 18, an unknown woman attacked two 13-year-old girls from Ukraine in the city of Legnica. The mother of the victims said that the woman first made a remark to the girls because they spoke Ukrainian, and then hit them.

And in Gdynia, an elderly man hit a 40-year-old Ukrainian woman twice in the head with a stick while she was recording a voice message in Ukrainian.

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