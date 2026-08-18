Maryana Bezuhla returned to the “Servant of the People” faction

The MP Maryana Bezuhla has rejoined the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Oleksandr Kornienko at a meeting on August 18.

UPD at 15:20: Maryana Bezuhla explained why she returned to the “Servant of the People” faction.

The MP wants to create a special commission on military justice, which cannot be headed by a non-factional MP. Bezuhla suggests that this decision may be temporary.

What preceded

Maryana Bezuhla reported her intention to leave the Servant of the People party and faction on January 11, 2024. Then she noted that "she does not need a weak faction and party in a war".

This happened against the backdrop of a scandal related to Bezuhlaʼs Facebook posts regarding the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny (the MP, in particular, wrote that Zaluzhny had not provided a war plan for 2024, so Ukraineʼs military leadership "must go").

They also wanted to remove Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

On February 6, Bezuhla reported that she had been expelled from the “Servant of the People” party, and in the summer she left the faction. In September of the same year, the Rada dismissed her from her position as deputy chairman of the defense committee.

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