Maryana Bezuhla informed about her withdrawal from the “Servant of the People” party and faction

On the night of January 11, the deputy head of the Councilʼs Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla informed that she was leaving the “Servant of the People” faction and party.

"I donʼt need a weak faction and party in the war. I will continue to support the initiatives of the president, but I do not want to have joint obligations with the MPs of the faction, who stick a knife in the back," she noted after the podium was blocked in the Verkhovna Rada on the afternoon of January 10, demanding that a resolution on the recall of Bezuhla from office be included in the parliamentʼs agenda in the committee (the resolutions were never brought to order).

Bezuhla also accused the committee of which she is a member of "criminal inertness" and stated: "I do not need your quota as the deputy chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, when you demand that I remain silent."

According to the member of parliament, the Verkhovna Rada and the Armed Forces of Ukraine need "radical changes".

"Nothing can take away the inner sense of honor and dignity. And there is no time. I wrote a statement to leave the “Servant of the People” faction and party. I support the president. I remain the majority deputy of the Obolonsky district with all the obligations of openness and working with citizens," she concluded.