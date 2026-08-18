Russia threatened the UK with “consequences” over its drones in Ukraine. What London responded with

The Russian Embassy in the UK, after the news that British drones had been used for the first time to strike Russian territory, threatened the country with consequences. Britain responded that it would not stop helping Ukraine.

This is reported by The Independent.

Russia also claimed that “London is deliberately choosing to escalate” the war in Ukraine, and accused Britain of “seeking to contain Russia and inflict maximum damage on it through intermediaries”.

The UK Ministry of Defence said it stands with Ukraine and is committed to providing it with the equipment it needs to defend itself against Vladimir Putinʼs invasion, adding that Russia should have no doubt about the British governmentʼs determination to confront Russian aggression in Ukraine.

On August 16, The Sunday Times, citing six sources, wrote that the Defence Forces had begun using British-made drones to strike targets in Russia.

According to British sources, in recent weeks, Ukraine has used Nyan jet attack drones manufactured by BAE Systems, as well as drones from another unnamed British company, to strike at Russian territory.

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