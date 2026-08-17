A drone flew into Moldova and exploded. What is known

A drone flew into Moldova in the evening and exploded near the village of Talmaza. After that, a fire broke out there.

This was reported by the Moldovan police.

Police are currently working at the scene. The Foreign Ministry said it condemned the violation of the countryʼs airspace and that the incident "poses a direct threat to the security of citizens".

Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the Russian "Banderol" from the Odesa region had crossed the state border towards Moldova.

This is not the first time Russian drones have flown into Moldova. During the attack on the Odesa region on the night of July 13, a drone also flew into Moldova and exploded there.

The countryʼs Defense Ministry has previously established that it was a Russian UAV "Geran-2" (Shahed-136). After that, on August 9, a combat drone exploded in the south of Moldova near the village of Krokmaz, Stefan-Vodsky district.

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