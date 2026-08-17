Politico: Britainʼs newly elected prime minister corresponded with a man posing as Trumpʼs chief of staff

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham corresponded with a person who posed as one of US President Donald Trumpʼs closest advisers.

Four officials told Politico anonymously about this.

The new prime minister spoke with a person who introduced himself as White House chief of staff Susie Wiles before suspecting that the contact was fake.

It is not known exactly what was discussed during the correspondence with Burnham and when the messages were sent. Information about the false contact was carefully concealed.

The British Embassy in Washington was so concerned about the incident that it reported it to the White House, two officials said.

The British government feared that Wilesʼ phone could be hacked again. The White House declined to comment.

Last year, the White House and FBI launched an investigation after senators, governors and U.S. business leaders received text messages and calls from a person posing as Trumpʼs chief of staff. According to The Wall Street Journal, Wiles told her colleagues about the hack of her cellphone contacts.

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