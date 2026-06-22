British Prime Minister Starmer declares his resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reported that he is resigning. He has held the position since 2024.

This is reported by the BBC.

Starmer reported his resignation during a speech outside Downing Street. He said he had spoken to King Charles III this morning and informed him of his decision.

Starmer will also step down as leader of the Labour Party. He said he had asked the Labour Partyʼs National Executive to prepare the election of a new leader. Candidates for the position will be nominated on July 9, and they must be elected before the summer parliamentary recess, by July 16.

"My party is now asking the question: am I the best candidate to lead us at the next general election? I have heard the answer from our parliamentary group to that question and I accept that answer with dignity," Starmer said during the speech.

According to The Guardian, if Labour Party politician Andy Burnham has no rivals (which seems increasingly likely), he will become Prime Minister in the middle of next month.

What is known about Andy Burnham?

Burnham, 56, who was previously mayor of Greater Manchester, won a by-election in the Makerfield constituency in northwest England on June 19, becoming a member of the British Parliament.

He is due to be sworn in to parliament today, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported. He beat far-right Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon in the vote, gaining almost 55% of the vote.

Andy Burnham was previously a member of the House of Commons, working in Prime Minister Gordon Brownʼs government, including in the areas of culture, media, sport and health. He has also already stated that he plans to run in any future election for Labour leader.

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