In the fall, the EU will present the most extensive package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the war

The European Unionʼs High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia will be presented this fall. It will be the most extensive since the start of the full-scale war.

Callas said this in an interview with the German publication Die Welt.

According to her, if this package is approved, the number of Russian citizens, companies, and organizations subject to sanctions will immediately increase by a third.

Kallas stressed that the sanctions have already caused significant economic losses to Russia — over €1 trillion. The new wave of sanctions should increase pressure on Moscow until Russia ends its war against Ukraine, the diplomat added.

Separately, Kallas noted that Europe and the United States could act more coherently on sanctions against Russia. She called it a positive signal that the US Senate has already supported a bill to increase economic pressure on Russia.

On July 23, the European Union finally approved the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. This package became the largest in four years and covered, in particular, the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, Russian banks, the energy sector, the military-industrial complex, and more. For more information about what and who was included in the new package of sanctions, read the news.

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