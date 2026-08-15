Former Polish Prime Minister and leader of the Polish Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, stated that illegal excavations are being conducted on the territory of former Polish villages in Eastern Galicia. He wrote about this in H. He stated that "black diggers" are desecrating the remains and stealing the valuables of victims, including those of the Volyn tragedy. According to him, "this is happening with the tacit consent of the local Ukrainian authorities". Kaczynski said that he would address this issue to state bodies, in particular the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Volyn tragedy In 1943-1944, mass murders of Poles took place in Volhynia. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance cites official data of 120 000 Poles killed in Volyn and the southeastern provinces of the Second Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and also mentions 5 000 Ukrainians killed. Ukrainian historians cite other figures: up to 20 000 Ukrainians killed and 35-40 000 Poles killed. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the perpetrators and organizers of the crime. In Poland, the Volyn tragedy is called a "massacre", officially recognized as genocide, and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is blamed, but this interpretation is not accepted in Ukraine.

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