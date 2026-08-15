Russians hit a combine harvester in Zaporizhzhia. One person killed and one injured

The Russian army struck a combine harvester during the day in Zaporizhia — one person was killed and another was injured.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

Also in Zaporizhzhia, the attack damaged a combine harvester, a car, and wheat.

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Five people were injured in the Kherson region due to a Russian morning strike.

Two people were injured in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region). The impacts caused fires and damaged houses. One person was injured and a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih.

The Russians launched 152 drones over Ukraine overnight. Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were hit, and a 3-month-old boy was killed.

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