Russians launched 152 drones over Ukraine overnight. A 3-month-old boy died

The Russians launched 152 drones over Ukraine overnight. Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were hit, and a 3-month-old boy was killed.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 127 drones, the rest were hit in 16 places, and debris fell in another one.

In Zaporizhzhia, a shopping center and an industrial enterprise were damaged in the attack. In the region, Russians used FPV drones to hit cars in the village of Ukrainka, injuring a man. Two more people were injured in a car near a railway crossing.

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Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack, with the Russian army hitting a 4-story building. A 3-month-old boy was killed and 11 more people were injured.

In Kherson, a fire broke out in a two-story building due to the attack, but there were no casualties.

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