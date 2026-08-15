Ukraine attacked the Progress center and the airfield in Russia

On the night of August 15, the Ukrainian military attacked the TSKB-Progress, which produces launch vehicles and spacecraft.

This was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Progress Space Launch Center is one of the key enterprises of the Russian rocket and space industry, producing Soyuz family launch vehicles. They are used to launch Russian military, reconnaissance and communications spacecraft into orbit. In particular, Soyuz-2.1b is involved in the deployment of the Russian Rassvet satellite constellation, a broadband satellite communications system that Russia positions as an analogue of Starlink.

In addition, the Progress RCC produces Earth remote sensing spacecraft, which the Russian Federation uses for reconnaissance.

Ukraine also attacked the Savasleyka airfield, where Russian “Kinzhal” missile carriers are based, and an oil facility in Ust-Luga.

The day before, the Defense Forces struck the Novatek-Ust-Luga complex in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation.

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