Russians attack passenger train in the Odesa region for second time in a day, causing evacuation of over 500 people

Russians today struck a passenger train in the Berezivskyi district of Odesa region for the second time in a day. Rescuers evacuated 525 passengers, including 130 children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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On the morning of August 13, a Russian jet drone hit a passenger train locomotive in the Odesa region. According to preliminary data, the driver and his assistant were killed.

Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack. In Nikopol district, Russians attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a fire after shelling. Three strikes damaged equipment and a vehicle of the State Emergency Service. No people were injured. In Pavlohrad, a logistics company was hit — a fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified.

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The Russians hit settlements in the Kharkiv region with drones and MLRS. In Izyum, aerial bombs damaged more than 20 houses, outbuildings and cars. Four people were injured. A house was also on fire in Verbivka. Fires also broke out in the Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

In Chernihiv, a car burned down, garages were damaged. The Russians also struck the Banderoll enterprise. No people were injured.

A 50-year-old man was attacked by a drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson. He suffered an explosive injury, with shrapnel hitting his torso and limbs.

In Zaporizhzhia region, energy facilities were attacked. Residents of Kushugum were left without electricity. Power has already been restored in Mykhailivka.

In Sumy, a Russian Lancet struck near a high-rise building, damaging windows and balconies. Another FPV drone attacked a gas station. No injuries.

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