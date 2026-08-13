Russian “Shahed” hits passenger train in the Odesa region. Driver and his assistant killed

On the morning of August 13, a Russian jet drone hit a passenger train locomotive in the Odesa region. According to preliminary data, the driver and his assistant were killed.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of the “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, after the announcement of the UAV threat, the train was heading to the station, where passengers were to be evacuated to a safe place. But the jet drone abruptly changed direction. Because of this, the locomotive crew did not have time to completely stop the train and evacuate before the impact.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

340 passengers, including 67 children, and train crew members were evacuated, with no injuries. The passengers were taken to Odessa by bus.

"This is a terrible daily terror and a targeted attack on civilians. We bow our heads to the heroism of our colleagues — they died stopping the train for safe disembarkation and rescuing their passengers," Pertsovsky wrote.