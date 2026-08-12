A microcomputer was discovered in the new Russian Monochrome missile. GUR explained what this could mean

Specialists of the Defense Ministryʼs GUR discovered an “Nvidia Jetson Orin” computer module in the new Russian S-71 "Monochrome" cruise missile.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
GUR claims that this may indicate that the missile uses artificial intelligence technologies. Data on the “War&Sanctions” portal indicates that the USA (the manufacturing country) manufactured this microcomputer in March 2025.
This cruise missile also has:
- components of the passive radar head that the Russian Federation has begun installing on “Geran-2” drones to detect and attack anti-aircraft missile systems and electronic warfare;
- the Chinese “Honpho TS130C-01” camera from the “Geran-4” jet drone;
- homing elements of the Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile.
- Russia regularly strikes Ukraine with weapons that have foreign components. For example, on the night of July 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles containing 35 000 foreign components — from the United States, Japan, and Europe.
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