A microcomputer was discovered in the new Russian Monochrome missile. GUR explained what this could mean

Specialists of the Defense Ministryʼs GUR discovered an “Nvidia Jetson Orin” computer module in the new Russian S-71 "Monochrome" cruise missile.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

GUR claims that this may indicate that the missile uses artificial intelligence technologies. Data on the “War&Sanctions” portal indicates that the USA (the manufacturing country) manufactured this microcomputer in March 2025.

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This cruise missile also has: