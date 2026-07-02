Russians attacked Ukraine at night with drones and missiles that had 35 000 foreign components

On the night of July 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles containing 35 000 foreign components.

This was reported by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

It is about components manufactured by the following companies:

American companies — Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Intel and AMD;

European companies — STMicroelectronics, Infineon, NXP (an independent firm headquartered in the Netherlands) and Bosch;

Japanese companies — Murata and Toshiba.

The weapon also contains components from the British company Raspberry, Chinese firms, and others.

According to Vlasyuk, the Russians purchase components through intermediaries. At the same time, he added: there is also a result of sanctions and export controls — the Russians can no longer buy many parts for weapons.

What is known about the night attack?

The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 496 drones and 74 missiles. The air defense neutralized 476 UAVs and 48 missiles.

The Russian army simultaneously used ballistic, anti-ship, cruise and aircraft missiles. The Air Force says that one of the features of the attack was the large number of ballistic and jet drones.

Kyiv was the hardest hit — as of now, 17 people have died and about 90 have been injured. High-rise buildings and houses have also been destroyed in the city, and people are still being rescued from the rubble. Fires have broken out in many areas of the city.

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People in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions were also injured due to the night attack.

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