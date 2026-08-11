Reuters: Russiaʼs largest petrochemical complex halted operations after Ukrainian drone attack

The West Siberian Petrochemical Plant in Tobolsk (Tyumen region, Russia), stopped operations after a drone attack on August 10. It is Russiaʼs largest petrochemical complex, located 2,000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Reuters reports this, citing three informed sources.

According to them, the plant has been closed indefinitely while experts "assess the consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage".

Earlier, regional governor Alexander Moor said that a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Tyumen region after a drone attack, but he did not specify which facility.

At the same time, data from the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange already indicates possible disruptions in the work of the West Siberian Petrochemical Plant: on August 11, no volumes of liquefied gas were listed there for shipment from Tobolsk, while previously about 4,000 metric tons were sold daily.

According to Reuters, the Tobolsk plant produces about six million metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas per year, about 40 percent of Russiaʼs total. It also produces raw materials used in the manufacture of rocket fuel components, aviation fuel, and composite materials for Russian UAVs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.