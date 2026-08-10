Ukrainian drones hit a petrochemical complex in the Tyumen region — 2 000 km from the border

Ukrainian drones struck the largest petrochemical complex in Russia — the West Siberian Petrochemical Plant in Tobolsk (Tyumen region). It is located 2 000 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fires and destruction were recorded on the territory of the complex. The General Staff confirmed the damage to the enterpriseʼs central gas fractionation unit. Its capacity is 6.6 million tons of raw materials per year. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

The petrochemical complex in Tobolsk produces raw materials for industrial products used in the defense industry. In particular, these raw materials are used to produce components for rocket fuel, aviation fuel, and composite materials for UAVs.

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