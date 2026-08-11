Reuters: Romania may shut down last nuclear power unit due to falling water levels in the Danube

Romanian state-owned company Nuclearelectrica may shut down the last operating power unit at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant on August 13 due to falling water levels in the Danube.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

Record low water levels already forced the operator to shut down one of the two reactors at the Cernavoda plant in late July. The two nuclear power units at the plant provide about a fifth of Romaniaʼs electricity production.

To support the operation of the second reactor, authorities blasted a rock in the Danube riverbed, carried out works, and sank barges with rocks to direct more water to the power plant.

Meanwhile, Romania declared an energy emergency for the entire month of August and urged businesses and households to reduce their electricity consumption during peak evening hours. The government has also prepared a system for phasing out industrial consumers if necessary.

On August 2, it became known that Hungary was preparing for a “critical” five days due to the complete shutdown of the country’s only nuclear power plant, Paks, after the water level in the Danube dropped. On August 2, the plant was operating at about 10% of its total capacity.

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