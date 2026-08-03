In Romania, due to the drying up of the Danube, the military blew up a rock to ensure the operation of the nuclear power plant

In Romania, the military has blown up a rock on the Danube River to keep one of the reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in working order. The water is to be diverted to the Old Danube branch, which feeds the Cernavoda plant.

Digi24 writes about this.

Due to a severe drought, the river level is rapidly falling, and the plantʼs cooling system is running out of water. 180 kilograms of explosives were used for this operation. The flow is to be redirected towards the canal that feeds the nuclear power plant, and debris from the blown-up rock will be loaded onto barges in the coming days.

The Romanian military launched the operation on August 2 due to critically low water levels in the Danube. They used several measures to blow up the Pyrzoia rock in the Bala branch. One reactor had already been shut down earlier. Authorities warned that the operation of the entire plant could be at risk.

On August 2, it became known that Hungary is preparing for a "critical" five days due to the complete shutdown of the countryʼs only nuclear power plant, Paks. On August 2, the nuclear power plant was operating at about 10% of its total capacity. The plant was expected to completely stop generating electricity today.

Cernavode is the only nuclear power plant in Romania, generating approximately 20% of the countryʼs electricity. Its construction began in the 1980s and it has four power units.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.