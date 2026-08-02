Hungaryʼs only nuclear power plant will shut down for the first time in 44 years. What is the reason

Hungary is preparing for a "critical" five days due to the complete shutdown of the countryʼs only nuclear power plant, Paks.

Reuters reports this.

On Sunday, August 2, the Paks NPP was operating at approximately 10% of its total capacity. The plant is expected to completely cease generating electricity on August 3.

"We have the most critical five days ahead of us. Tomorrow, the Paks power plant will not produce electricity, while the hottest days with temperatures of 40 degrees are ahead," Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a video message.

The Paks NPP has a capacity of about 2 GW and is equipped with four Russian-made reactors. It provides about half of the electricity consumed by Hungary.

The problems have arisen due to prolonged heat and drought in Europe, which have led to a drop in river levels. Hungarian authorities predict that the Danube level could drop further in the coming days.

Water shortages have already led to restrictions on water use in more than 100 towns and villages across the country, including areas near Budapest. The low Danube level has also affected shipping and tourism.

The Prime Minister called on enterprises, government agencies, local authorities, and citizens to consume less electricity or postpone its use to other hours, especially during the evening peak load period — from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

According to the assessment of Mark Radnai, vice president of the Magyar Tisza party, the crisis could cost the Hungarian economy $315–630 million due to the rising cost of electricity imports.

On October 10, 1983, the first power unit of the Hungarian Paks NPP was put into operation, and on November 14, 1984, power unit No. 2. This will be the first time in the entire history of the nuclear power plant that it will completely stop generating electricity.

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