On the night of August 10, Ukrainian military forces struck an oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire was reported on the site. The plant is located approximately 1 500 kilometers from the launch site in Ukraine.

“Orsknefteorgsintez” is one of the largest oil refineries in the Orenburg region. The plantʼs capacity is approximately 6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces automobile gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

Meanwhile, 237 drones were heading towards Moscow at night. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 13 UAVs were allegedly shot down on their approach to the capital, and the rest on the far outskirts of the city.

In addition, OSINT channels wrote that for unknown reasons the Komsomolsk refinery in Khabarovsk Krai is on fire. The enterprise has a design capacity of approximately 8 million tons of oil per year.

Monitors also claim that drones attacked warehouses of the Wildberries marketplace in the Voronezh region of Russia. Presumably, this is a facility in the village of Novaya Usman near Voronezh. This is one of the largest warehouses of the Russian marketplace, its area is 156 000 m².

On the night of August 10, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Ilskyi Oil Refinery, Taneco, and the Hvardiyske Airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. Nine aviation kerosene tanks were destroyed and two aircraft hangars were damaged.

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