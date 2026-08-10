Refineries and airfield attacked: General Staff confirms strikes on Russian facilities

Ilsky Refinery, Taneco, and Airfield were attacked. The General Staff confirmed strikes on Russian facilities on the night of August 10.

The General Staff reported this in a telegram.

The Taneko plant is located in Nizhny Kamsk, Tatarstan. A fire was recorded at the facility. The Ilsky refinery is located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. The AVT-6 primary oil processing column there was damaged.

Also, 9 tanks with aviation kerosene were destroyed and two hangars for aircraft were damaged at the Hvardiyske airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, a repair unit in Khrustalne (Luhansk region), was attacked. Our soldiers also struck a Russian logistics depot in Novoselidovka (Donetsk region), and an artillery depot in Boyne.

On the night of August 9, Ukrainian drones attacked the position of the S-400 Triumph air defense system in the Gelendzhik region of the Krasnodar Territory. From there, missiles were fired at Ukraine the day before.

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