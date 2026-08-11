The Russians lost 1 190 soldiers, four tanks, and dozens of other pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without four armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, nine ground robotic complexes, 1 578 UAVs, 307 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as three units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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