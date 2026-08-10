The UAV Forces commander “Madyar” stated that Russia plans to simultaneously launch up to 200 ballistic missiles at Ukraine

The Commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi ("Madyar") stated that Russia plans to launch up to 200 ballistic missiles simultaneously during attacks on Ukraine.

He reported this in an interview with AP.

Russia is currently capable of launching up to 77 ballistic missiles at a time. According to Brovdi, even if they deploy even half of that, they will all fly towards Ukraine.

In his opinion, this is one of the biggest threats to Ukraine, given the shortage of interceptor missiles. Therefore, Brovdi believes that it is necessary to strike at Russian enterprises that manufacture such weapons.

At the same time, the number of “Shahed” jet drones, which are more difficult to shoot down, has increased 2.5 times in recent weeks, the commander said.

On the night of August 10 alone, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, three “Banderol” loitering munitions, and 126 different drones.

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