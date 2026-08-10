The Russians launched a missile, three “Banderols” and over 120 drones into Ukraine. They hit Sumy with guided aerial bombs. The consequences

On the night of August 10, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, three “Banderol” loitering munitions, and 126 various drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down 92 drones and three "Banderols". Another 31 strike UAVs were hit in 22 places, with debris falling in two. The missile did not reach its target.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Sumy with aerial bombs. They hit three places in two districts of the city. 14 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child. She has an acute reaction to stress.

Zaporizhzhia was also under attack by drones at night. The Russians targeted a garage cooperative — a fire broke out, the blast wave damaged a nearby building.

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Twice overnight, Russia shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with seven “Molniya-2” UAVs, targeting the private sector and the market. A non-residential building was destroyed and 60 shopping pavilions were destroyed. People were not affected.

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