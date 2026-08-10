GUR: Russia is exceeding missile production plans, so there is unlikely to be a pause in the shelling of Ukraine

Russia does not plan to weaken its strikes on Ukraine and continues to increase the production of its weapons. For the main types of missiles, the Russian Federation fulfills production plans by 110-120% every month, and for August it planned to produce 11 thousand attack drones.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He said that the Russians fulfilled the annual plan for the production of “Zircon” missiles and modernized “Onyxes” in just seven months — they produced 33 and 60 missiles, respectively. In particular, according to GUR, the plan for the production of Kh-101 in July was fulfilled by 140%, “Kalibers” by 111%, and Kh-35 cruise missiles by 200%.

In addition, since April, the Russian Federation has suspended the production of "Kinzhals" and Kh-32, but at the expense of this increased the production of ballistics. In July, the Russian Federation launched 198 ballistic and hypersonic missiles at Ukraine — this is the highest figure for a year.

The Russians launched 153 Kh-101, “Kalibr”, and Kh-32 cruise missiles in July. In terms of this indicator, last month was the second after February, when Russia used 157 such missiles.

“What is this connected with? First of all, with the fact that they were preparing for this. Remember, before they carried out attacks with an interval of once every ten days? Then — once a week. Now — even more often. It all depends on the amount of weapons produced,” the GUR representative noted.

According to Skibitsky, instead of the planned 72 Kh-101 missiles, the Russians have already produced 87, and the production plan for the Kh-35 has been exceeded by twofold.

Also in August, the Russian Federation plans to produce 11 000 attack UAVs of various types. Production is being reconfigured for the “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” jets, to counter which Ukraine needs faster interceptors or small air defense systems.

Regarding the Russiansʼ future plans for attacks on Ukraine, Skibitsky noted that they will be able to reduce the number of missiles flying at a single target, but they are unlikely to pause in massive attacks.

"After all, right now their priority is to hit some targets, and then they will switch to others. However, everything will depend primarily on the volume of their production — whether they will be able to maintain the current pace," he added.

The main targets of Russian attacks remain the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, railway and port logistics, and related energy facilities. According to Skibitsky, by striking civilian infrastructure, Russia is also trying to sow panic and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, presidential advisor Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov reported that Russia could launch nearly 100 ballistic missiles at Ukraine each month. According to him, the Russian Federation is currently launching more missiles, using reserves to increase the effect of attacks.

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