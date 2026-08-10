Germany has expelled approximately 400 Russians since 2022, more than 80 of them diplomats

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Germany has expelled more than 400 Russians. Of these, 80 were Russian diplomats, most of whom were undercover agents.

This is reported by the German media Bild, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, the number of Russian embassy staff in Germany has been significantly reduced since the start of the war. In addition to diplomats, the country has deported 313 Russian citizens since 2022.

Approximately 40 diplomatic representatives were expelled after the mass killings of civilians in Bucha in March 2022. The last time Russian officials were deported was in January 2026, when law enforcement officers detained 56-year-old Ilona V.

According to the investigation, since November 2023, she has been collecting information about the Russian-Ukrainian war and passing it on to an employee of the Russian embassy. Russia currently has an embassy in Berlin, a consulate in Bonn, and an honorary consulate in Nuremberg in Germany.

Itʼs not just Germany that expels Russian ambassadors. In particular, in 2023, the Estonian Foreign Ministry expelled the Russian ambassador for undermining Estoniaʼs security and constitutional order, as well as spreading propaganda justifying Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

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