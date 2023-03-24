Estonia expelled another Russian diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia declared the diplomat of the Russian Embassy persona non grata and demanded that he leave the country within five days.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu, Aleksandr Savinov, who worked as a consul in the Russian embassy, is being deported.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian diplomat was actively engaged in undermining the security and constitutional order of Estonia, spreading propaganda that justifies Russiaʼs war, and dividing Estonian society. Now he must leave the country no later than March 29.