Exhumation of bodies completed in Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska in Volyn

On the territory of the former villages of Ostrivky and Volya Ostrovetska (in the Rivne rural community of the Kovel district of the Volyn region), Ukrainian and Polish specialists completed the exhumation of the bodies of people who died in August 1943.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland.

Exhumation work lasted from July 13 to August 7. During them, the remains of 48 people were found in the territory of the former village of Volya Ostrovetska, and 6 bodies were found in the territory of the former village of Ostrivky. One of the bodies was found in Ostrivky near the cemetery, opposite the memorial — the date of burial is now being established.

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The remains belong to children, women, and men — all samples were taken for DNA analysis. After that, the remains will be reburied in the cemetery of the former village of Ostrivky.

At the same time, the Polish side claims that it managed to find the remains of 55 people, 26 of whom are children. According to them, more than 300 personal belongings have also been found.

The Polish Institute of National Remembrance also reported that the burial will take place on August 30, the anniversary of the armed attack on Ostrivky.