Luxembourg allocates €8 million for Ukrainian energy sector

Luxembourg has allocated an additional €8 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing the countryʼs total contribution to the fund to €30 million.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Contributions to the fund from partner countries have now exceeded €2 billion, including grants from 39 foreign donors from 26 countries and three international organizations.
In July, the fund was also replenished: Denmark provided an additional €10.66 million (the countryʼs total contribution is €78.5 million), and Sweden provided another €124.1 million (the total contribution is over €386 million).
- The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was created in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, partners help Ukraine finance the purchase of spare parts and equipment for energy facilities destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.
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