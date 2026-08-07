Luxembourg allocates €8 million for Ukrainian energy sector

Luxembourg has allocated an additional €8 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing the countryʼs total contribution to the fund to €30 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Contributions to the fund from partner countries have now exceeded €2 billion, including grants from 39 foreign donors from 26 countries and three international organizations.

In July, the fund was also replenished: Denmark provided an additional €10.66 million (the countryʼs total contribution is €78.5 million), and Sweden provided another €124.1 million (the total contribution is over €386 million).