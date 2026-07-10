Denmark allocated an additional €10.66 million for Ukrainian energy — the countryʼs total contribution reached €78.5 million

Denmark has allocated an additional €10.66 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing the countryʼs total contribution to €78.5 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Yesterday, Sweden also provided an additional €124.1 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. At the time, the Ministry of Energy added that contributions to the fund from partner countries exceeded €2 billion, including grant funds from 39 foreign sponsors from 26 countries and three international organizations.

At the same time, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the fundʼs deficit amounted to more than €650 million.

Separately, at a conference on Ukraineʼs recovery in the Polish city of Gdansk in late June, the United Kingdom allocated £200 million (approximately €232 million) to ensure stable supplies of nuclear fuel to Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The Netherlands allocated another €178 million to Ukraine for winter preparations and the development of distributed generation.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was created in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, partners help Ukraine finance the purchase of spare parts and equipment for energy facilities destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

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