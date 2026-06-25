Great Britain and the Netherlands have allocated new aid to Ukraine — for nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants and preparations for winter

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands reported new energy assistance to Ukraine at the Conference on Ukraineʼs Recovery in the Polish city of Gdansk.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In particular, Britain has allocated £200 million (approximately €232 million) to ensure stable supplies of nuclear fuel to Ukrainian nuclear power plants over the next two years.

Shmyhal said that this will allow us to continue to ensure the reliable operation of Ukraineʼs nuclear generation, which "is the basis for the stable and predictable operation of our energy system".