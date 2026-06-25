Great Britain and the Netherlands have allocated new aid to Ukraine — for nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants and preparations for winter

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands reported new energy assistance to Ukraine at the Conference on Ukraineʼs Recovery in the Polish city of Gdansk.
This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.
In particular, Britain has allocated £200 million (approximately €232 million) to ensure stable supplies of nuclear fuel to Ukrainian nuclear power plants over the next two years.
Shmyhal said that this will allow us to continue to ensure the reliable operation of Ukraineʼs nuclear generation, which "is the basis for the stable and predictable operation of our energy system".
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with another €178 million for winter preparations and the development of distributed generation. And in the fall, the country will transfer decommissioned gas turbines to Kyiv.
The countries also agreed to work together to attract equipment from decommissioned power plants in the Netherlands to form reserves and restore damaged energy facilities in Ukraine.
Currently, the total contribution of the Netherlands to the Energy Support Fund already exceeds €100 million.
- Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine expects to sign more than 160 agreements worth more than €10 billion during the two-day Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in the Polish city of Gdansk.
- The partners will provide Ukraine with at least €375 million in additional assistance for the rehabilitation of energy facilities and the Energy Support Fund.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.