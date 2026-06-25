Ukraine will receive at least €375 million for energy from the US and European partners

The partners will provide Ukraine with at least €375 million in additional assistance for the rehabilitation of energy facilities and the Energy Support Fund.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The contributions were announced at the “Energy Ramstein” in Gdansk. In particular, the following countries will provide funds:

USA — $175 million;

Sweden — €137 million;

Norway — €77 million;

Estonia — €2.125 million;

Iceland — €550 000;

Lithuania — €4 million.

20 countries, representatives of the EU, and six international organizations were present at “Ramstein”.

"For 2026, partners contributed more than 317 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. However, the total amount of unmet needs now exceeds 650 million euros," Shmyhal wrote.

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