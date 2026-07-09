Sweden allocated an additional €124.1 million for Ukrainian energy

Sweden has provided an additional €124.1 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing the countryʼs total contribution to the fund to over €386 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The statement added that contributions to the fund from partner countries have now exceeded €2 billion, including grant funds from 39 foreign sponsors from 26 countries and three international organizations.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said that before Swedenʼs contribution, the fundʼs deficit was €663 million.

At the end of June, at a conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in the Polish city of Gdansk, the UK allocated £200 million (approximately €232 million) to ensure stable supplies of nuclear fuel to Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The Netherlands allocated another €178 million to Ukraine for winter preparations and the development of distributed generation. The Netherlands also promised to transfer decommissioned gas turbines to Kyiv.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was created in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, partners help Ukraine finance the purchase of spare parts and equipment for energy facilities destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

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